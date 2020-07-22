REBusinessOnline

Greystar Underway on 2,000-Unit Multifamily Renovation Project at Riata Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Riata-Austin

Riata, Austin's largest apartment community, offers a broad range of housing options and rental rates in three distinct neighborhoods that share access to community facilities, public spaces and organized activities.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Greystar is underway on a project to renovate some 2,000 units at Riata Austin, the state capital’s largest apartment community that was developed in the late 1990s by a group of investors led by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The project began with upgrades to amenity spaces, including the pool, outdoor dining area, bocce ball court and 11,000-square-foot fitness center. The project team is also underway on work to deliver new amenities such as a music lounge, playground, volleyball court, dog park and the surrounding trail system. Charleston, S.C.-based Greystar expects to compete renovations to amenity and public spaces by the end of the year. Upgrades of unit interiors are being conducted in conjunction with resident move-outs.

