Greystar Underway on 465,000 SF Life Sciences Project in Somerville, Massachusetts
SOMERVILLE, MASS. — South Carolina-based developer Greystar is underway on vertical construction of 74 Middlesex Avenue, a 465,000-square-foot life sciences project in Somerville, a northern suburb of Boston. The site is located within the Assembly Square mixed-use district. Designed by Elkus Manfredi Architects, the transit-oriented, 15-story building will feature ground-floor retail space, a health and wellness center, conference rooms and a 2,000-square-foot rooftop deck. Completion is scheduled for spring 2024. The project marks Greystar’s initial foray into the life sciences sector.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.