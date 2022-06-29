REBusinessOnline

Greystar Underway on 465,000 SF Life Sciences Project in Somerville, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Development, Life Sciences, Massachusetts, Northeast

74-Middlesex-Avenue-Somerville-Massachusetts

Completion of 74 Middlesex Avenue in Somerville is slated for spring 2024.

SOMERVILLE, MASS. — South Carolina-based developer Greystar is underway on vertical construction of 74 Middlesex Avenue, a 465,000-square-foot life sciences project in Somerville, a northern suburb of Boston. The site is located within the Assembly Square mixed-use district. Designed by Elkus Manfredi Architects, the transit-oriented, 15-story building will feature ground-floor retail space, a health and wellness center, conference rooms and a 2,000-square-foot rooftop deck. Completion is scheduled for spring 2024. The project marks Greystar’s initial foray into the life sciences sector.

