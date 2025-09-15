Monday, September 15, 2025
Hale-Haukani-Honolulu-HI
Hale Haukani offers 558 beds on the University of Hawaii at Mānoa campus in Honolulu.
DevelopmentHawaiiMultifamilyStudent HousingWestern

Greystar, University of Hawaii at Mānoa Complete Two-Tower, On-Campus Community in Honolulu

by Amy Works

HONOLULU — A public-private partnership between Greystar and the University of Hawaii at Mānoa has completed Hale Haukani, a two-tower development on the university’s campus in Honolulu. The community offers 558 beds across 316 fully furnished units in studio, two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include study rooms, community lounges and an amenity deck on the 12th floor. An onsite daycare operated by the university is also available to support students with families. 

