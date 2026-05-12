Greystar, University of Texas at Austin Break Ground on 340-Bed Student Housing Project

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A public-private partnership between South Carolina-based Greystar and the University of Texas at Austin has broken ground on Law School Village, a 340-bed student housing project for enrollees at the university’s law school. The 14-story building will offer 280 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities are set to include a library-style sky lounge, café, fitness and yoga area, courtyard, two rooftop decks and retail space. Lemmo Architecture & Design and Meeks + Partners designed the project, which is expected to be complete in advance of the 2028-2029 academic year.