Monday, January 6, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Maxwell-Everett-Massachusetts
Maxwell represents the third community to deliver as part of Greystar’s $880 million investment in Everett.
DevelopmentMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

Greystar Welcomes First Residents to 384-Unit Apartment Community in Everett, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

EVERETT, MASS. — South Carolina-based developer Greystar has begun welcoming residents to  Maxwell, a 384-unit apartment community in Everett, a northeastern suburb of Boston. Designed by CBT, Maxwell represents the second phase of a larger development at 85 Boston St. and consists of 355 market-rate apartments, 29 affordable housing units, a 460-space parking garage and 6,450 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Floor plans feature studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include a pool, gym, lounges, coworking spaces and outdoor grilling stations. Rents start at $2,300 per month for a studio apartment. Construction began in late 2022.

You may also like

Swinerton, Byrne Construction Break Ground on Mixed-Use Project...

WSS Development Delivers $100M Mixed-Use Community in Huntsville,...

CBRE Arranges Refinancing Loan for 370-Unit Luxury Multifamily...

Endurance, Greystar-Thackeray Break Ground on 176,000 SF Industrial...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $85M Sale of Multifamily...

Raintree Partners Buys Woodside Terrace Apartment Property in...

Thompson Thrift to Develop 324-Unit Multifamily Community in...

Barry Co. Brokers Sale of 56,000 SF Industrial...

Bernard Financial Group Arranges $2.5M Loan for Refinancing...