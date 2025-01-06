Greystar Welcomes First Residents to 384-Unit Apartment Community in Everett, Massachusetts

EVERETT, MASS. — South Carolina-based developer Greystar has begun welcoming residents to Maxwell, a 384-unit apartment community in Everett, a northeastern suburb of Boston. Designed by CBT, Maxwell represents the second phase of a larger development at 85 Boston St. and consists of 355 market-rate apartments, 29 affordable housing units, a 460-space parking garage and 6,450 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Floor plans feature studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include a pool, gym, lounges, coworking spaces and outdoor grilling stations. Rents start at $2,300 per month for a studio apartment. Construction began in late 2022.