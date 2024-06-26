Greystar Welcomes First Residents to 450-Unit Apartment Community in Everett, Massachusetts

EVERETT, MASS. — South Carolina-based developer Greystar has begun welcoming the first residents to Anthem Everett, a 450-unit apartment community located on the eastern outskirts of Boston. Designed by The Architectural Team, Anthem Everett is located in the city’s Commercial Triangle District and includes a 564-space parking garage and 6,500 square feet of retail space. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, keyless entry mechanisms and built-in work nooks. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, resident lounge, outdoor gaming area, coworking lounge, golf simulator, dog park and a clubroom. Construction began in spring 2022. Rents start at $2,400 per month for a studio apartment.