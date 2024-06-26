Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Anthem-Everett
Anthem Everett, a 450-unit apartment community, is part of Greystar’s $730 million investment in Everett, which includes more than 1,900 units of housing across three developments.
DevelopmentMassachusettsNortheast

Greystar Welcomes First Residents to 450-Unit Apartment Community in Everett, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

EVERETT, MASS. — South Carolina-based developer Greystar has begun welcoming the first residents to Anthem Everett, a 450-unit apartment community located on the eastern outskirts of Boston. Designed by The Architectural Team, Anthem Everett is located in the city’s Commercial Triangle District and includes a 564-space parking garage and 6,500 square feet of retail space. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, keyless entry mechanisms   and built-in work nooks. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, resident lounge, outdoor gaming area, coworking lounge, golf simulator, dog park and a clubroom. Construction began in spring 2022. Rents start at $2,400 per month for a studio apartment.

You may also like

Jacksonville City Council Approves $1.4B Renovation of EverBank...

AHC, Hoffman & Associates Open 449-Unit Mixed-Income Apartments...

Affinius Capital, Kennedy Wilson Provide $160M Construction Loan...

Eastern Union Arranges $10.1M Construction Financing for Self-Storage...

Seagis Completes Renovation of 202,490 SF Northern New...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $29.6M in LIHTC Equity...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 15,158 SF Office Lease...

Next Realty Completes Development of Chipotle-Occupied Property in...

Meirowitz & Wasserberg Signs 12,007 SF Office Lease...