Greystar, White Point Break Ground on 24-Story Apartment Building in Charlotte

Ascent South End is slated to open in early 2024.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charleston-based Greystar, in partnership with Charlotte-based White Point (WP), have broken ground on Ascent South End, a 24-story multifamily building in Charlotte. The project will have 324 apartments and approximately 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Ascent South End is slated to open in early 2024.

The property will offer floor plans ranging from micro units/studios to three-bedrooms. Unit features will include custom closets, appliance and fixture packages and modern kitchens. The building will also feature more than 20,000 square feet of amenity space. Additionally, the development will focus on minimizing onsite waste and maximizing indoor environmental quality using smart thermostats, lighting control strategies and safer materials. The property will also include EV charging stations. The building will be next door to WP’s planned office tower and adjacent to Dilworth Artisan Station, a three-story adaptive reuse property owned by WP.