Greysteel Arranges $11.5M Sale of Multifamily Community in D.C.

Posted on by in Acquisitions, District of Columbia, Multifamily, Southeast

Built in 1955, The Verona is located in the 16th Street Heights neighborhood of Washington, D.C.’s Ward 4.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Greysteel has arranged the $11.5 million sale of The Verona, a 67-unit multifamily property located at 5601 13th St. NW in northwest D.C. Built in 1955, The Verona is located in the 16th Street Heights neighborhood of D.C.’s Ward 4. Community amenities include a pet park and nearby public transportation. Kyle Tangney and Herb Schwat of Greysteel represented the buyer in the transaction. The seller was not disclosed.

