Greysteel Arranges $13.7M Sale of Apartment Complex in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Greysteel has arranged the $13.7 million sale of Glenwood Apartments, a 90-unit apartment complex in Washington, D.C.’s Edgewood neighborhood The property was originally built in 1942 at 2315-2321 Lincoln Road NE, two miles northeast of downtown D.C. The community offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and amenities including a courtyard, package services, dog park and a grilling area. The seller, Stonebridge Investments, recently invested $1.5 million to upgrade the lobbies, hallways, leasing office, courtyard, dog park and approximately 37 units prior to the sale. Ari Firoozabadi, Kyle Tangney, Herbert Schwat and Dutch Seitz of Greysteel represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.