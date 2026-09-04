Greysteel Arranges $18.1M Sale of Multifamily Community in Metro Milwaukee

CUDAHY, WIS. — Greysteel has arranged the $18.1 million sale of Cudahy Commons, a 142-unit multifamily property at 2810 E. Edgerton Ave. in the Milwaukee suburb of Cudahy. BJ Connolly, Doug Banerjee and Ryan Carter of Greysteel represented the seller, a private investor. Peak Capital acquired the asset. According to Greysteel’s newly released “Mid-Year 2026 Investor Sentiment Pulse Check,” 84 percent of respondents plan to increase their Midwest multifamily exposure over the next 12 to 18 months.