Friday, September 4, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Cudahy Commons includes 142 units in Cudahy, Wis.
AcquisitionsMidwestMultifamilyWisconsin

Greysteel Arranges $18.1M Sale of Multifamily Community in Metro Milwaukee

by Kristin Harlow

CUDAHY, WIS. — Greysteel has arranged the $18.1 million sale of Cudahy Commons, a 142-unit multifamily property at 2810 E. Edgerton Ave. in the Milwaukee suburb of Cudahy. BJ Connolly, Doug Banerjee and Ryan Carter of Greysteel represented the seller, a private investor. Peak Capital acquired the asset. According to Greysteel’s newly released “Mid-Year 2026 Investor Sentiment Pulse Check,” 84 percent of respondents plan to increase their Midwest multifamily exposure over the next 12 to 18 months.

You may also like

Partnership Underway on Seniors Housing Project in East...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $11.4M Sale of Lower...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $83M Sale of Whole...

HMF Americana Acquires Land from Harris Teeter in...

JLL Arranges Sale of 356,514 SF Office Building...

JLL Negotiates $7.9M Sale of Medical Office Building...

Tishman Speyer Sells Office Building in Mountain View,...

Freestone Capital Acquires Aperture on Fifth Multifamily Community...

SRS Real Estate Arranges $11.7M Sale of Lumberjack...