BLACKSBURG, VA. — Greysteel has arranged an $18.3 million loan for the refinancing of Residence Inn Blacksburg-University in Blacksburg. The borrower, Newport Hospitality Group, built the hotel in 2017. Situated adjacent to Virginia Tech University, the hotel comprises 126 rooms. Stephen Haase of Greysteel secured the five-year, fixed-rate financing through a regional bank on behalf of the sponsor.