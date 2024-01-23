Greysteel Arranges $37M Construction, $14M Equity Financing for Multifamily Development in Palm Coast, Florida

PALM COAST, FLA. — Greysteel has arranged $51 million in financing for Evolve Palm Coast, a 256-unit multifamily development underway in Palm Coast, about 27 miles south of St. Augustine via I-95. The financing package includes $37 million in construction financing and $14 million in preferred equity placement. North Carolina-based Evolve Cos. is the developer and borrower.

Upon completion, which is scheduled for fall 2025, the property will feature apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts across 12 three-story buildings. Amenities at the community will include a clubhouse, saltwater pool, gas grills, fitness center, yoga room, dog park and a playground.

Jeremy Slocumb and Chris Wilkins of Greysteel led the team that secured the financing. A regional bank provided the three-year, floating-rate construction loan, and an institutional real estate investment fund provided the preferred equity.