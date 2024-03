PHILADELPHIA — Greysteel has arranged the $8.3 million sale of Eastern Lofts, an apartment complex in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 2016, totals 37 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and houses an onsite daycare and pet play area. Greysteel represented the locally based seller, Mazzarini Real Estate, in the transaction. The locally based buyer requested anonymity.