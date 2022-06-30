Greysteel Arranges Acquisition Financing for 184-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Greysteel has arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for a portfolio of four multifamily properties totaling 184 units in Austin. The properties — Calgary Square, Reinli Arms, Capital Villa and First Oak Place — also include 14 retail spaces. Harrison Cole of Greysteel arranged the financing on behalf of the undisclosed borrower, which plans to implement a value-add program across the portfolio.