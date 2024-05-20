Greysteel Arranges Construction Financing for 343-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Project in Melissa, Texas

MELISSA, TEXAS — Greysteel has arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing for Wolf Creek Farms, a 343-unit build-to-rent residential project in Melissa, located north of Dallas in Collin County. The project has a total price tag of $95 million. Homes will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and will be situated on a 32-acre site. Residents will have access to amenities such as a pool, fitness center, dog park, courtyards and lounges. Construction is scheduled to begin in the fall and to be complete by the end of 2025. The developer is Dallas-based Welker Properties.