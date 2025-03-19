Greysteel Arranges Construction Financing for Venture at Port City Apartments in Wilmington, North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Greysteel has arranged construction financing for Venture at Port City, a 225-unit apartment development in Wilmington. The borrower and developer, Indianapolis-based Millstone, expects to deliver the midrise community in spring 2027.

Chris Wilkins led the Greysteel team to secure a three-year, floating-rate loan through an unnamed regional bank and an undisclosed amount of joint venture equity from an institutional real estate investment fund for Millstone.

Venture at Port City will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a resort-style saltwater pool, gas grilling stations, an upscale clubhouse and a large outdoor cabana with a poolside lawn area.