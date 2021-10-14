REBusinessOnline

Greysteel Arranges Loan for Refinancing of 240-Unit Multifamily Asset in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Longhorn-Crossing-Fort-Worth

Longhorn Crossing in Fort Worth totals 240 units. The property was built in 2016,

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Greysteel has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of Longhorn Crossing Apartments, a 240-unit multifamily asset in Fort Worth. Built in 2016, the garden-style property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, pool and a business center. Fisher Wells of Greysteel arranged the nonrecourse loan, which carried a five-year term and a floating interest rate. The borrower was an undisclosed 1031 exchange investor.

