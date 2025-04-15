Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Greysteel Arranges Sale of 116-Unit Candle Chase Apartments in Southwest Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Greysteel has arranged the sale of Candle Chase Apartments, a 116-unit apartment complex in southwest Fort Worth that was built in 1969. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 715 to 1,198 square feet. Doug Banerjee and Sterling Warren of Greysteel represented the seller, Epic Capital Partners, in the transaction. The buyer, an entity doing business as Delara Chase LLC, has rebranded the property as Delara Chase Apartments.

