Greysteel Arranges Sale of 144-Unit Parkside Gardens Affordable Housing Property in Ocala, Florida

Parkside Gardens in Ocala, Fla., features 144 affordable apartments.

OCALA, FLA. — Greysteel has brokered the sale of Parkside Gardens, a Section 8 affordable multifamily community in Ocala. An affiliate of Boston-based JE Properties acquired the asset from Christiansburg, Va.-based Community Housing Partners for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1970, Parkside Gardens features 144 apartments. The buyer plans to rehabilitate the property to improve the physical asset and the quality of life for residents.

Fletcher Hultman of Greysteel represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.