REBusinessOnline

Greysteel Arranges Sale of 144-Unit Parkside Gardens Affordable Housing Property in Ocala, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Parkside-Gardens-Ocala-FL

Parkside Gardens in Ocala, Fla., features 144 affordable apartments.

OCALA, FLA. — Greysteel has brokered the sale of Parkside Gardens, a Section 8 affordable multifamily community in Ocala. An affiliate of Boston-based JE Properties acquired the asset from Christiansburg, Va.-based Community Housing Partners for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1970, Parkside Gardens features 144 apartments. The buyer plans to rehabilitate the property to improve the physical asset and the quality of life for residents.

Fletcher Hultman of Greysteel represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  