Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Fountain Terrace was built in 2024.
AcquisitionsIowaMidwestMultifamily

Greysteel Arranges Sale of 146-Unit Apartment Community in West Des Moines

by Kristin Harlow

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — Greysteel has arranged the sale of Fountain Terrace, a newly constructed apartment community with 146 units in West Des Moines. Completed in 2024, the property was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, detached garages and pet-friendly facilities. According to Greysteel, the asset received more than a dozen offers from out-of-state buyers, many of whom did not own in the Des Moines market. BJ Connolly and Zach Schneider of Greysteel brokered the transaction. Buyer and seller information was not released.

