Greysteel Arranges Sale of 172-Unit Multifamily Property in Northwest Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — Greysteel has arranged the sale of Del Sol on Royal Lane, a 172-unit multifamily property in northwest Dallas. Built in 1966, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 807 square feet. Doug Banerjee, Jack Stone and Andrew Mueller of Greysteel represented the seller, Lion Real Estate Group. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

