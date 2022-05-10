REBusinessOnline

Greysteel Arranges Sale of 190-Unit Multifamily Property in Mesquite, Texas

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Greysteel has arranged the sale of Town East, a 190-unit multifamily property located in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. The property was built in 1959 and offers one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 608 square feet. Doug Banerjee, Jack Stone and Andrew Mueller of Greysteel represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer, Elevate Commercial Investment Group, plans to upgrade unit interiors.

