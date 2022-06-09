REBusinessOnline

Greysteel Arranges Sale of 196-Unit Multifamily Property in El Paso

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

EL PASO, TEXAS — Greysteel has arranged the sale of Casa Barranca, a 196-unit multifamily property in El Paso. The community offers two- and three-bedroom units and was close to fully occupied at the time of sale. According to Apartments.com, amenities include a pool, playground, clubhouse and onsite laundry facilities. Jack Stone of Greysteel brokered the deal. The buyer and seller both requested anonymity.

