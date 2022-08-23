REBusinessOnline

Greysteel Arranges Sale of 264-Unit Meadows at Ferguson Apartments in Northeast Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — Greysteel has arranged the sale of Meadows at Ferguson, a 264-unit apartment complex in northeast Dallas. Built in 1983, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. According to Apartments.com, residences have an average size of 825 square feet, and amenities include a pool, playground and picnic areas. Doug Banerjee, Jack Stone and Andrew Mueller represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add plan.

