SAN ANTONIO — Greysteel has brokered the sale of Park at Rialto, a 274-unit apartment community located on the northwest side of San Antonio. Built in 2017, Park at Rialto is a garden-style community that offers a pool, media lounge and a fitness center. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, according to Apartments.com. J.R. Ellis and Matthew Romanchuk of Greysteel negotiated the sale on behalf of the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity.