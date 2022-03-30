Greysteel Arranges Sale of 40-Unit Multifamily Property in Woodbridge, Virginia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

Built in 1963, Friendship Place offers one- and two-bedroom floorplans averaging 787 square feet.

WOODBRIDGE, VA. — Greysteel has arranged the sale of Friendship Place Apartments, a 40-unit multifamily property in Woodbridge. Kyle Tangney and Max Goldstein of Greysteel represented the undisclosed seller. The sales price and buyer were also not disclosed.

Built in 1963, Friendship Place offers one- and two-bedroom floorplans averaging 787 square feet. Community amenities include laundry facilities, and unit features include in-unit washers and dryers.

Located at 14400 Gemstone Drive, the property is situated about 16 miles from Washington, D.C. and 45.6 miles from University of Maryland.