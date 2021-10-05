Greysteel Arranges Sale of 54-Unit Multifamily Property in Liberty Hill, Texas

LIBERTY HILL, TEXAS — Greysteel has arranged the sale of Stubblefield Park, a 54-unit multifamily property in Liberty Hill, a northern suburb of Austin. Built in 2016, the property consists of 14 buildings on a five-acre site. J.R. Ellis and Harrison Cole of Greysteel represented the seller in the transaction and arranged acquisition financing through a regional bank on behalf of the buyer. Both parties involved in the transaction requested anonymity.