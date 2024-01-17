Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Greysteel Arranges Sale of 64-Unit Kings Landing Apartments in Mansfield, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — Greysteel has arranged the sale of Kings Landing, a 64-unit apartment complex located in the southern Fort Worth suburb of Mansfield. The property was built in phases between 1975 and 1985 and was fully occupied at the time of sale. Units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans with an average size of 765 square feet. Doug Banerjee and Sterling Warren of Greysteel represented the seller, an entity doing business as 1300 Dallas LLC, in the transaction. The duo also secured the buyer Tri-City Equity Group, which plans to implement a value-add program.

