DALLAS — Greysteel has arranged the sale of a portfolio of three multifamily properties totaling 78 units in East Dallas. The properties — Courtyards at Lower Greenville, Garrett on the Green and Republic at San Jacinto — were built in the 1950s and 1960s and renovated between 2018 and 2020. Andrew Mueller led the Greysteel team that brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.