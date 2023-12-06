Wednesday, December 6, 2023
DataBank plans to develop a 1.4 million-square-foot data center campus on the site in Culpepper, Va.
Greysteel Arranges Sale of 85-Acre Site in Culpepper, Virginia for Future Data Center Campus

by John Nelson

CULPEPPER, VA. — Greysteel has arranged the sale of an 85-acre site in Culpepper, a city in Northern Virginia that sits about 70 miles outside of Washington, D.C. The buyer is DataBank, a data center development firm that plans to develop a 1.4 million-square-foot data center campus on the site. The development will include up to three two-story data centers and an onsite substation. The buyer recently purchased 95 acres in the Atlanta market and 34 acres in New York. Zach Benlemlih of Greysteel’s Mid-Atlantic team represented the land seller and DataBank in the transaction. The construction timeline for the project was not disclosed.

