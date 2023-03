BALTIMORE — Greysteel has arranged the sale of Apartments at Park, an 11-unit apartment building in Baltimore’s Midtown district. The undisclosed buyer plans to complete approved plans for the addition of a five-story multifamily building at the site, located at 814 Park Ave., as well as make renovations to existing apartments. Aaron Inman, Kyle Tangney and Herb Schwat of Greysteel brokered the sale on behalf of the undisclosed seller.