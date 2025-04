WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — Greysteel has brokered the $38 million sale of Polo Club Apartments in West Des Moines. Built in 1998, the apartment property features 277 two-bedroom units. BJ Connolly, Zach Schneider and Ryan Carter of Greysteel represented the seller, Polo Club LLC/Premier Cos. The undisclosed buyer represented itself and plans to embark on a full renovation of the community.