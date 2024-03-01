Greysteel Arranges $48.1M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Greysteel has arranged the $48.1 million sale of a portfolio spanning four multifamily properties in Washington, D.C. Greysteel represented the sellers, locally based real estate investors, in the separate transactions, which were completed through D.C.’s Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act (TOPA). American Housing was the buyer.

The properties include a 28-unit apartment building located at 3654 New Hampshire Ave. NW and a 43-unit apartment building located in Penn Quarter at 1126 11th St. NW, which sold for $6.6 and $8.5 million, respectively. The portfolio also includes Newton Towers, a 56-unit apartment building located in Columbia Heights at 1435 Newton St. NW and The Park Regent, a 96-unit apartment community situated at 1701 Park Road NW in Mount Pleasant. Newton Towers was sold for $13.1 million, and The Park Regent traded for $20 million.