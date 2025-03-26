Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Mary Hardesty House in Berryville, Va., features 60 affordable, age-restricted apartments.
Greysteel Brokers $5.9M Sale of Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Berryville, Virginia

by John Nelson

BERRYVILLE, VA. — Greysteel has brokered the $5.9 million sale of Mary Hardesty House, an affordable seniors housing community located in Berryville, roughly 65 miles northwest of Washington, D.C. Fletcher Hultman, Justin Mazzamaro and Henry Mathies of Greysteel represented the seller, The Wentwood Cos., in the transaction. Community Housing Partners was the buyer.

Totaling 60 units, the property was developed using low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) financing and is engaged in a long-term affordable housing use agreement. Amenities at the property include a game room, social gathering area, fitness center, outdoor patio and grill and a salon.

