Greysteel Brokers Sale of 129-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in El Paso

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

EL PASO, TEXAS — Greysteel has brokered the sale of a two-property multifamily portfolio located at 525 and 670 N. Carolina Drive in El Paso. The properties were built in 1981 and feature two-bedroom units with an average size of 600 square feet. Jack Stone, Doug Banerjee and Andrew Hanson of Greysteel represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Fisher Wells and Daniel Harnett of Greysteel arranged acquisition financing for the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.

