Greysteel Brokers Sale of 132-Unit Willows at Dover Apartments in Delaware

Willows at Dover totals 132 units. The property was built in 1976.

DOVER, DEL. — Greysteel has brokered the sale of Willows at Dover, a 132-unit apartment community in the state capital city. The townhouse-style property was built in 1976 and renovated in 2009. Amenities include a playground, clubhouse and onsite laundry facilities. Henry Mathies and Fletcher Hultman of Greysteel represented the seller, New Jersey-based investment firm The Ingerman Group, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, an affiliate of Los Angeles-based BLDG Partners, which acquired the asset for approximately $19.5 million.