Greysteel Brokers Sale of 150-Unit Affordable Housing Property in El Paso

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Multifamily, Texas

EL PASO, TEXAS — Greysteel has brokered the sale of Cien Palmas Apartments, a 150-unit Section 8 housing property in El Paso. Built in 1971, the garden-style community is located about eight miles southeast of the downtown area and offers amenities such as a pool, playground, basketball court and onsite laundry facilities. Doug Banerjee and John Marshall Doss of Greysteel represented the seller and the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction.

