Greysteel Brokers Sale of 154-Unit Age-Restricted Multifamily Property in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Greysteel has brokered the sale of Wright Senior Apartments, a 154-unit age-restricted multifamily property located in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. The community, which is reserved for residents age 62 and over, was constructed in 2005 and houses 123 income-restricted units and 31 market-rate units in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Murphy Holloway and Doug Banerjee of Greysteel represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.