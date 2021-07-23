Greysteel Brokers Sale of 200-Unit Multifamily Property in Killeen, Texas

KILLEEN, TEXAS — Greysteel has brokered the sale of Summerlyn Apartments, a 200-unit multifamily property located in the Central Texas city of Killeen. Built in 1974, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts and outdoor picnic areas. Andrew Hanson, Doug Banerjee and Chris Castillo of Greysteel represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.