REBusinessOnline

Greysteel Brokers Sale of 200-Unit Multifamily Property in Killeen, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

KILLEEN, TEXAS — Greysteel has brokered the sale of Summerlyn Apartments, a 200-unit multifamily property located in the Central Texas city of Killeen. Built in 1974, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts and outdoor picnic areas. Andrew Hanson, Doug Banerjee and Chris Castillo of Greysteel represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews