Greysteel Brokers Sale of 222-Unit Apartment Complex in Killeen, Texas

KILLEEN, TEXAS — Greysteel has brokered the sale of Brickstone Villas, a 222-unit apartment complex located in the Central Texas city of Killeen. The recently renovated community features one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool and onsite laundry facilities. J.R. Ellis of Greysteel represented the seller in the transaction. Harrison Cole and Daniel Hartnett, also with Greysteel, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the undisclosed buyer.

