Greysteel Brokers Sale of 233-Unit Athens Gate Apartments in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS — Greysteel has brokered the sale of Athens Gate, a 233-unit apartment complex in El Paso. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 404 to 746 square feet. According to Apartments.com, amenities include a pool, playground, volleyball court and outdoor grilling stations. Jack Stone of Greysteel represented the seller, a locally based developer, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.