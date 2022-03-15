REBusinessOnline

Greysteel Brokers Sale of 250-Unit Greens of Hickory Trail Apartments in South Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — Greysteel has brokered the sale of Greens of Hickory Trail, a 250-unit apartment community in South Dallas. Built in 2000, the property offers two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 1,200 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, outdoor grilling and dining areas, playground and a basketball court. Doug Banerjee, Jack Stone and Andrew Mueller of Greysteel represented the seller in the transaction. Daniel Hartnett and Fisher Wells, also with Greysteel, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer. Both parties involved in the deal requested anonymity.

