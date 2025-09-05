Friday, September 5, 2025
Greysteel Brokers Sale of 76-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Stephenville, Texas

by Taylor Williams

STEPHENVILLE, TEXAS — Greysteel has brokered the sale of Riverwalk Townhomes, a 76-unit affordable housing complex in Stephenville, about 80 miles southwest of Fort Worth. Built on 14 acres in 2004, Riverwalk Townhomes offers two-, three- and four-bedroom residences, specific income restrictions of which were not disclosed. Amenities include a pool, playground, fitness room, computer lab and outdoor grilling and dining stations. The developer, Tejas Housing Group, sold the property to an undisclosed, Dallas-based investor.

