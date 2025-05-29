Thursday, May 29, 2025
Laburnum Park Shopping Center features two in-line retail buildings, a standalone retail pad and a bank pad.
Greysteel Negotiates $9M Sale of Laburnum Park Shopping Center in Richmond

by John Nelson

RICHMOND, VA. — Greysteel has negotiated the $9 million sale of Laburnum Park Shopping Center, a 61,060-square-foot retail center located at 4320, 4356 and 4396 S. Laburnum Ave. in Richmond. Oklahoma-based The Criterion Fund purchased the property from the seller, a private individual.

Ben Wilson of Greysteel represented the seller in the transaction and procured the buyer. The seller received 10 competitive offers during marketing, according to Greysteel. Laburnum Park Shopping Center features two in-line retail buildings, a standalone retail pad and a bank pad.

