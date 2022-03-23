Greysteel Negotiates Sale of 160-Unit Park Ridge Apartments in El Paso
EL PASO, TEXAS — Greysteel has negotiated the sale of Park Ridge Apartments, a 160-unit multifamily community in El Paso. Built in 1974, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 826 square feet. Amenities include a pool and a basketball court. Jack Stone and Doug Banerjee of Greysteel represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.
