Greysteel Negotiates Sale of 160-Unit Park Ridge Apartments in El Paso

Texas

EL PASO, TEXAS — Greysteel has negotiated the sale of Park Ridge Apartments, a 160-unit multifamily community in El Paso. Built in 1974, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 826 square feet. Amenities include a pool and a basketball court. Jack Stone and Doug Banerjee of Greysteel represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.