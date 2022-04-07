Greysteel Secures Refinancing for 154-Bed Student Housing Property Near Ole Miss

Wellington Place is a 44-unit student housing property that serves the students at the University of Mississippi.

OXFORD, MISS. — Greysteel has secured the refinancing for Wellington Place, a 154-bed student housing property in Oxford. Griffin Papaila and Daniel Hartnett of Greysteel secured a 10-year fixed-rate, non-recourse Freddie Mac loan at 70 percent loan-to-value (LTV). The loan amount and borrower were not disclosed.

Wellington Place is a 44-unit student housing property that serves the students at the University of Mississippi. Built in 2019, the off-campus property offers three-bed and four-bed floorplans. Unit features include screened back porches, front patios, second-floor balconies, fenced backyards, hardwood flooring, marble countertops, stainless steel appliances and finishes. Community amenities include a lake with a large dock, pool, hot tub, arcade, convenience store and a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse and amenity center. The property was fully occupied at the time of sale.

Located at 157 Stricklin Lake Drive, Wellington Place is situated three miles from the Ole Miss campus and 3.2 miles from the University-Oxford Airport.