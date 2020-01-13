Greystone Acquires C-III Asset Management, $20.7B Special Servicing Portfolio

IRVING, TEXAS — Greystone has purchased C-III Asset Management (C3AM), an Irving-based special servicer, as well as the firm’s $20.7 billion portfolio. C3AM offers fund management, principal investment, mortgage origination, loan servicing, investment sales, property management and brokerage services for its U.S. clients, according to Bloomberg. These clients include third-party portfolio owners, CMBS trusts, CDOs (collateralized debt obligation) and government agencies. The company was previously a wholly owned subsidiary of New York-based C-III Capital Partners LLC.

Paul Smyth will lead Greystone’s newly created special servicing group. Smyth, who recently joined Greystone, was the former president of C3AM before taking an executive role at Credit Suisse in New York for the past several years. New York-based Greystone is a real estate lender, investor and advisor in the multifamily and healthcare real estate sectors. The company offers agency, CMBS, HUD, bridge and proprietary financing through its platforms such as Greystone Servicing Co., Greystone Funding Co. and other affiliates.