Greystone, Affinius Arrange $172M Refinancing for Rise Koreatown Apartments in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Greystone Commercial Capital and Affinius Capital have arranged a $135 million mortgage loan for the refinance of Rise Koreatown, a high-rise apartment community in Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood.

Rise Koreatown comprises 363 units and 47,417 square feet of retail space on a 2.3-acre site.

Greystone and Affinius Capital arranged a syndicated funding, which originates institutional structured commercial mortgage loans including subordinate debt for all major property types.

Rescore Property Group, a private REIT and affiliate of Encore Capital Management, delivered the property in February 2023.