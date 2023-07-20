Thursday, July 20, 2023
Greystone, Affinius Arrange $172M Refinancing for Rise Koreatown Apartments in Los Angeles

by Jeff Shaw

LOS ANGELES — Greystone Commercial Capital and Affinius Capital have arranged a $135 million mortgage loan for the refinance of Rise Koreatown, a high-rise apartment community in Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood. 

Rise Koreatown comprises 363 units and 47,417 square feet of retail space on a 2.3-acre site.

Greystone and Affinius Capital arranged a syndicated funding, which originates institutional structured commercial mortgage loans including subordinate debt for all major property types. 

Rescore Property Group, a private REIT and affiliate of Encore Capital Management, delivered the property in February 2023.

