Greystone and Rittenhouse Form Joint Venture

NEW YORK CITY — Greystone, a New York City-based lending and advisory company, has formed a joint venture with Rittenhouse Realty Advisors, a Philadelphia-based advisory group. The joint venture is called Greystone Rittenhouse Realty Advisors, which includes a total of seven sales and debt advisors. The purpose of the joint venture is to provide disposition, refinancing, acquisition and bridge financing to multifamily clients in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions. Jim McDevitt is the president of the joint venture. Ken Weller and Corey Lonberger lead the Rittenhouse Realty Advisors team.

