Greystone and Rittenhouse Form Joint Venture
NEW YORK CITY — Greystone, a New York City-based lending and advisory company, has formed a joint venture with Rittenhouse Realty Advisors, a Philadelphia-based advisory group. The joint venture is called Greystone Rittenhouse Realty Advisors, which includes a total of seven sales and debt advisors. The purpose of the joint venture is to provide disposition, refinancing, acquisition and bridge financing to multifamily clients in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions. Jim McDevitt is the president of the joint venture. Ken Weller and Corey Lonberger lead the Rittenhouse Realty Advisors team.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.