Greystone Arranges $125M Loan for Refinancing of Harlem Apartment Building

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

The-Smile-Harlem

The Smile in Harlem consists of 233 multifamily units and 25,000 square feet of commercial space.

NEW YORK CITY — Greystone has arranged a $125 million bridge loan for the refinancing of The Smile, a 233-unit apartment building located at 158 E. 126th St. in Harlem. The property, which includes 25,000 square feet of commercial space that is leased to Beth Israel Medical Center, features a mix of market-rate residences (70 percent) and affordable housing units (30 percent). Amenities include coworking space, a fitness center, spa and an outdoor space with four pools, a lounge and a movie theater. Drew Fletcher and Matthew Klauer led a Greystone team that arranged the loan through insurance giant AIG on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between New York-based Blumenfeld Development Group and global asset manager Invesco Real Estate.

